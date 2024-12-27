Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 49 Kg Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ANF seizes over 49 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations recovered 49.250 kg drugs worth over Rs 5.4 million and arrested five suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 250 grams hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near a university in Rawalpindi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 44.4 kg hashish and 2.4 kg opium hidden in a vehicle near New Muhammadabad Gujranwala were recovered and two suspects were arrested.

1.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza Attock.

In fourth operation, 1 kg heroin was recovered from a woman netted near GT Road Attock.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Drugs Road Vehicle Rawalpindi Gujranwala Attock Women From Million

Recent Stories

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

5 minutes ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

15 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

2 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

4 hours ago
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

13 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

13 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan