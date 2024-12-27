ANF Seizes Over 49 Kg Drugs
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations recovered 49.250 kg drugs worth over Rs 5.4 million and arrested five suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that 250 grams hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near a university in Rawalpindi.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 44.4 kg hashish and 2.4 kg opium hidden in a vehicle near New Muhammadabad Gujranwala were recovered and two suspects were arrested.
1.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza Attock.
In fourth operation, 1 kg heroin was recovered from a woman netted near GT Road Attock.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
