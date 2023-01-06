ANF seizes over 498 kg drugs; arrests four

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting two counter-narcotics operations seized over 498 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed in an operation near Islamabad, T-Chowk on G.T.Road, ANF recovered 256.8 kg charras and 39.

6 kg opium from a car and rounded up two drug smugglers residents of Khyber and Peshawar.

In a joint operation conducted in Kasur area, ANF and Punjab Rangers managed to recover 2.9 kg heroin from the possession of two smugglers, residents of Lahore.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.