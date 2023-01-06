UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 498 Kg Drugs; Arrests Four

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ANF seizes over 498 kg drugs; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting two counter-narcotics operations seized over 498 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed in an operation near Islamabad, T-Chowk on G.T.Road, ANF recovered 256.8 kg charras and 39.

6 kg opium from a car and rounded up two drug smugglers residents of Khyber and Peshawar.

In a joint operation conducted in Kasur area, ANF and Punjab Rangers managed to recover 2.9 kg heroin from the possession of two smugglers, residents of Lahore.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Rangers Police Punjab Drugs Car Kasur From

Recent Stories

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies ..

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies failing to raise Emiratisatio ..

18 minutes ago
 Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

26 minutes ago
 Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

49 minutes ago
 SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parent ..

SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

56 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

2 hours ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.