UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 4kg Suspicious Material

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 06:28 PM

ANF seizes over 4kg suspicious material

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday claimed to have seized over 4 kg suspicious material in separate actions from two parcels booked for abroad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday claimed to have seized over 4 kg suspicious material in separate actions from two parcels booked for abroad.

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh, ANF Police Station Korangi conducted two raids at offices of private courier companies and seized 4.

8 kg suspicious material.

In the first raid, ANF intercepted a parcel booked for USA and recovered 3 kg suspicious material tactfully concealed in 16 frock chits. While, in another raid 1.8 kg material, which was concealed in 3 ladies suits, was seized from a parcel scheduled for Australia.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Sindh USA Australia Police Station Korangi From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he, Tareen had warned ‘neutrals’ of economic tailspin if con ..

33 minutes ago
 Musk puts $44 bln Twitter deal 'temporarily on hol ..

Musk puts $44 bln Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold', shares slide

47 minutes ago
 24 dead, 1,187 injured in Punjab road accidents

24 dead, 1,187 injured in Punjab road accidents

2 minutes ago
 About 50,000 affected by heavy rains in China's Gu ..

About 50,000 affected by heavy rains in China's Guangxi

2 minutes ago
 Search inside immigration centers, border points a ..

Search inside immigration centers, border points assigned to Pakistan Customs

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Turmoil Bolstered Kosovo's Bid to Join Cou ..

Ukraine Turmoil Bolstered Kosovo's Bid to Join Council of Europe - Kosovar Lawma ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.