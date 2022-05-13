ANF seizes over 4kg suspicious material

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday claimed to have seized over 4 kg suspicious material in separate actions from two parcels booked for abroad.

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh, ANF Police Station Korangi conducted two raids at offices of private courier companies and seized 4.

8 kg suspicious material.

In the first raid, ANF intercepted a parcel booked for USA and recovered 3 kg suspicious material tactfully concealed in 16 frock chits. While, in another raid 1.8 kg material, which was concealed in 3 ladies suits, was seized from a parcel scheduled for Australia.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.