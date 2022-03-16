ANF seizes over 5 kg drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) taking action on an intelligence report conducted a raid at Jhelum and recovered 5 kilograms drugs besides arresting accused.

According to a spokesman of the ANF Headquarters Rawalpindi, the drugs were recovered after a search of a Suzuki Mehran near Turki Toll Plaza.

The drugs seized included 3kg and 750 grams hashish and 1kg and 250 grams opium.

During the operation, Rawalpindi resident Abdul Shakoor and his wife Kanwal Mahmood were arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation was underway.