ANF Seizes Over 50 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ANF seizes over 50 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in four operations recovered over 50 kg of drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that ANF in an operation at Multan Airport arrested two Qatar-bound passengers, residents of Khanewal, going on flight no QR-617 and recovered 215 Ice filled capsules from their possession.

In another operation, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs and recovered 1900 grams of Ice drug from the Peshawar 'Swati Phatak Old Bara' area from the possession of two drug smugglers, residents of Khyber.

In the third operation near Quetta Qambrani Road, four kg charras was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Qilla Abdullah while in the fourth operation, a 48 kg Ice drug concealed underground in the Gwadar Klak area was recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

