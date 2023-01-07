ANF seizes over 507 kg drugs; arrests eight

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting five counter-narcotics operations seized over 507 kg of drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed in an operation on the main RCD Highway near Hub, ANF recovered 306 kg charras from a container and arrested two drug smugglers including an Afghan national.

In another raid, ANF seized 150 kg charras and 9.6 kg opium from a car intercepted on Karachi Main Super Highway. An accused was also rounded up during the operation.

In an operation near Islamabad Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 20.

4 kg charras and 9.6 kg opium from secret cavities of two cars while three drug smugglers were also netted.

In the fourth operation conducted on Islamabad Srinagar Highway, ANF seized 8.4 kg charras and six kg opium besides arresting an accused resident of Mardan.

In the fifth operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 76 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger resident of North Waziristan.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.