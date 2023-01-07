UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 507 Kg Drugs; Arrests Eight

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ANF seizes over 507 kg drugs; arrests eight

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting five counter-narcotics operations seized over 507 kg of drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed in an operation on the main RCD Highway near Hub, ANF recovered 306 kg charras from a container and arrested two drug smugglers including an Afghan national.

In another raid, ANF seized 150 kg charras and 9.6 kg opium from a car intercepted on Karachi Main Super Highway. An accused was also rounded up during the operation.

In an operation near Islamabad Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 20.

4 kg charras and 9.6 kg opium from secret cavities of two cars while three drug smugglers were also netted.

In the fourth operation conducted on Islamabad Srinagar Highway, ANF seized 8.4 kg charras and six kg opium besides arresting an accused resident of Mardan.

In the fifth operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 76 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger resident of North Waziristan.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad North Waziristan Police Drugs Car Srinagar Mardan Hub All From Airport

Recent Stories

OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorr ..

OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorrow to Lead the Innovative Futu ..

13 minutes ago
 Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb ..

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb threat

2 hours ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker

2 hours ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker, but at a cost

2 hours ago
 Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" under ..

Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" underway at Lahore's Expo Center

3 hours ago
 IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in ..

IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in difficult time

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.