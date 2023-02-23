ANF seizes over 508 kg drugs in six operations; arrests seven

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized over 508 kg drugs and arrested seven accused while conducting six counter-narcotics operations across the country, said an ANF spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that ANF Balochistan conducted a raid in Pishin and recovered 200 kg heroin and 200 kg morphine.

In another raid in Quetta, ANF recovered 20.4 kg charras from secret cavities of a car and rounded up two accused.

In the third operation, ANF recovered 33 kg charras and held two drug dealers, residents of Gilgit, netted near Gilgit Airport.

He informed that 93 grams heroin and 88 grams Ice drug were recovered from a parcel booked at International Mail Office Rawalpindi for Qatar.

In the fifth operation, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Hazara and recovered 43.2 kg charras from secret cavities of a car besides netting an accused resident of Swabi intercepted near Peshawar-Bara road.

In the sixth operation conducted near the Karachi Korangi area, ANF recovered 12 kg charras from the possession of two accused.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations while further investigations are under process.