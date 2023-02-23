UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 508 Kg Drugs In Six Operations; Arrests Seven

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ANF seizes over 508 kg drugs in six operations; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized over 508 kg drugs and arrested seven accused while conducting six counter-narcotics operations across the country, said an ANF spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that ANF Balochistan conducted a raid in Pishin and recovered 200 kg heroin and 200 kg morphine.

In another raid in Quetta, ANF recovered 20.4 kg charras from secret cavities of a car and rounded up two accused.

In the third operation, ANF recovered 33 kg charras and held two drug dealers, residents of Gilgit, netted near Gilgit Airport.

He informed that 93 grams heroin and 88 grams Ice drug were recovered from a parcel booked at International Mail Office Rawalpindi for Qatar.

In the fifth operation, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Hazara and recovered 43.2 kg charras from secret cavities of a car besides netting an accused resident of Swabi intercepted near Peshawar-Bara road.

In the sixth operation conducted near the Karachi Korangi area, ANF recovered 12 kg charras from the possession of two accused.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Police Drugs Road Car Qatar Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Swabi Pishin Korangi From Airport

Recent Stories

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

3 hours ago
 Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo move ..

Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo movement’: Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.