UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 52 Kg Drugs; Arrests Three

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ANF seizes over 52 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting five counter-narcotics operations seized over 52 kg of drugs and arrested three Afghan nationals, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in three operations conducted near the Torkham border, ANF foiled bids to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan to Pakistan and recovered 36.5 kg of Ice drug, 8.

5 kg of suspected material, and seven kg of heroin from the possession of three Afghan nationals.

In two raids at private courier offices in Karachi, ANF recovered 230 grams of suspected material from a parcel containing jackets being sent to London.

ANF also recovered 10 grams of Ice drug from another parcel being sent to Dubai.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Police Drugs Dubai London Border From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

13 hours ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

13 hours ago
 Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.