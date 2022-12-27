ANF seizes over 52 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting five counter-narcotics operations seized over 52 kg of drugs and arrested three Afghan nationals, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in three operations conducted near the Torkham border, ANF foiled bids to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan to Pakistan and recovered 36.5 kg of Ice drug, 8.

5 kg of suspected material, and seven kg of heroin from the possession of three Afghan nationals.

In two raids at private courier offices in Karachi, ANF recovered 230 grams of suspected material from a parcel containing jackets being sent to London.

ANF also recovered 10 grams of Ice drug from another parcel being sent to Dubai.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.