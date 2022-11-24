ANF seizes over 54 kg drugs, 3795 liters chemical in five operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Thursday seized over 54 kg of drugs, 3795 liters prohibited chemical and arrested five accused while conducting five counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar recovered four charras-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger, resident of Bannu.

In another operation, ANF seized 21.6 kg charras from secret cavities of a car intercepted on Ring Road Peshawar and rounded up two accused, residents of Peshawar, who were trying to smuggle charras from Peshawar to Mansehra.

The spokesman informed that ANF Balochistan recovered nine kg charras from the possession of two accused arrested from Quetta Airport Road.

In two other operations, ANF Balochistan also seized 24 kg charras and 3795 liters prohibited chemical from Quetta and Chaman areas.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process, he added.