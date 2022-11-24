UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 54 Kg Drugs, 3795 Liters Chemical In Five Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ANF seizes over 54 kg drugs, 3795 liters chemical in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Thursday seized over 54 kg of drugs, 3795 liters prohibited chemical and arrested five accused while conducting five counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar recovered four charras-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger, resident of Bannu.

In another operation, ANF seized 21.6 kg charras from secret cavities of a car intercepted on Ring Road Peshawar and rounded up two accused, residents of Peshawar, who were trying to smuggle charras from Peshawar to Mansehra.

The spokesman informed that ANF Balochistan recovered nine kg charras from the possession of two accused arrested from Quetta Airport Road.

In two other operations, ANF Balochistan also seized 24 kg charras and 3795 liters prohibited chemical from Quetta and Chaman areas.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Quetta Police Drugs Road Car Mansehra Chaman From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

8 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

17 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

17 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

17 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.