ANF seizes over 556 kg drugs in 23 operations; arrests 28

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized over 556 kilograms of drugs worth US$ 13.618 million internationally, arrested 28 persons including a woman and impounded 11 vehicles in the 23 counter-narcotics operations during last week throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprising 127.200 kg of opium, 6.501 kg of heroin, 318.200 kg of hashish, 29.730 kg of methamphetamine (Ice), 48 gram of weed and 3,20,000 of xanax tabs (weighing 75 Kg).

ANF North recovered 358.067 kg of drugs in seven operations, and arrested 10 persons including a woman in drug smuggling while seizing four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 127.200 kg Opium, 2.099 kg Heroin, 230.400 kg Hashish, 720 grams Methamphetamine (Ice) and 48 gram of Weed.

ANF KPK recovered 47.927 kg of drugs in five operations while six persons were also sent behind the bars besides seizing two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 40 kg Hashish, 7.010 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 966 grams Heroin, he added.

He said that ANF Sindh recovered 89.200 kg drugs in three operations and arrested six persons allegedly involved in drug smuggling and seized three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3,20,000 Xanax Tabs (weighing 75 kg) and 14.200 kg Hashish.

ANF Punjab recovered 39.436 kg drugs in seven operations and arrested five persons besides seizing a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2.400 kg Opium, 33.600 kg Hashish and 3.436 kg Heroin.

He informed that ANF Balochistan in an operation recovered 22 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) from a Toyota Single Cabin vehicle and arrested an accused.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) while further investigations are under process, he added.