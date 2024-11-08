ANF Seizes Over 558 Kg Drugs During Five Operations
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations, arrested four accused and recovered over 558 kg drugs worth over Rs 50 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.
He informed that 1.5 kg ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Islamabad Airport.
400 kg hashish was seized near Baloch Chowk in Kech area and 58.
800 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Ring Road, Peshawar.
7.2 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on GT road Rawalpindi and an accused was arrested during the operation.
Over 7.2 kg hashish was recovered from a drug dealer rounded up in Sheikhupora.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler held2 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari stresses for responsible behavior, cross-border cooperation to handle smog issue12 minutes ago
-
Three persons injured in road accident due to smog32 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu poet, scholar Jaun Elia remembered on death anniversary42 minutes ago
-
Two dead in truck accident in Upper Kohistan42 minutes ago
-
Thatha Hakiman village without basic facilities, District admin assures redressing issues on funds' ..42 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam slams PTI's self-serving agenda42 minutes ago
-
Cases should be registered against the shopkeepers and institutions guilty of violation under the De ..52 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life1 hour ago
-
Romina Alam emphasizes vital role of collective action to tackle climate change1 hour ago
-
650-litre adulterated milk discarded1 hour ago
-
DC inspects key offices to improve public service delivery1 hour ago