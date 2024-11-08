ANF seizes over 558 kg drugs during five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations, arrested four accused and recovered over 558 kg drugs worth over Rs 50 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 1.5 kg ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Islamabad Airport.

400 kg hashish was seized near Baloch Chowk in Kech area and 58.

800 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Ring Road, Peshawar.

7.2 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on GT road Rawalpindi and an accused was arrested during the operation.

Over 7.2 kg hashish was recovered from a drug dealer rounded up in Sheikhupora.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.