Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 558 Kg Drugs During Five Operations

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ANF seizes over 558 kg drugs during five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations, arrested four accused and recovered over 558 kg drugs worth over Rs 50 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 1.5 kg ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Islamabad Airport.

400 kg hashish was seized near Baloch Chowk in Kech area and 58.

800 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Ring Road, Peshawar.

7.2 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on GT road Rawalpindi and an accused was arrested during the operation.

Over 7.2 kg hashish was recovered from a drug dealer rounded up in Sheikhupora.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Drugs Road Vehicle Rawalpindi Bahrain From Million Airport

Recent Stories

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

13 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

13 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

13 hours ago
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

13 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

13 hours ago
 After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European l ..

After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders

13 hours ago
 Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communiti ..

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..

13 hours ago
 Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

13 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's ..

Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan