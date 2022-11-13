UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 61 Kg Drugs In Five Operations; Arrests Three

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Sunday seized over 61 kg drugs in five operations, besides arresting three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters' spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted in Bharia Town Phase-7 Rawalpindi recovered 120 grams Ice drug and arrested an accused.

In another operation, ANF and ASF recovered 620 grams charras from the possession of a passenger resident of Bannu at Lahore International Airport, going to Sharjah via flight no PK-412.

In third operation in Quetta, ANF seized 24 kg charras, a pistol and two magazines from the possession of drug pusher, resident of Pishin.

The spokesman informed that in two operations conducted in Kohat and Khyber areas, ANF recovered over 37 kg charras.

"Cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act,1997 against the accused while further investigations are under process," he added.

