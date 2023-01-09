ANF seizes over 62 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting three counter-narcotics operations in different areas seized over 62 kg of drugs and arrested two smugglers, said the ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that ANF while foiling a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab recovered 33.6 kg charras and 24 kg opium from a CNG cylinder and stepney tire of a Mazda intercepted near Islamabad 'Cockpul' on Expressway.

ANF also arrested two accused residents of Peshawar and Nowshera.

In the second operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF recovered three kg of Ice drug from the trolley bag of a Jeddah-bound passenger resident of Swabi going on flight no QR-601.

In the third operation, ANF recovered over two kg of Ice drugs from an unattended bag recovered from a bus stop on Islamabad-Kahuta road.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process.