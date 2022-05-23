ANF seizes over 65 kg drugs; arrests two

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 65.800 kg narcotics and arrested two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 65.800 kg narcotics and arrested two accused.

According to ANF spokesman, ANF Intelligence and ANF Sindh conducted a raid in Gadap town area in Karachi and recovered 65.800 kg narcotics from a truck.

He informed that acting on a tip-off the raid was conducted and ANF team managed to recover narcotics concealed tactfully in secret cavities of a Hino truck.

ANF also arrested two drug smugglers namely Asmatullah and Khairullah.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process, he added.