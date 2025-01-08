Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 65 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations managed to recover 65.928 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 1.4 kg hashish was recovered from a suspect rounded up near a bus stop in Islamabad.

30 intoxicated tablets were recovered from two suspects arrested near Bahria Town, Islamabad.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

112 grams ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Maldives through a courier office in Islamabad.

In an operation, 3.

6 kg opium and 48 kg hashish were recovered near F/17 Society in Islamabad.

ANF conducted a raid in Gwadar Balochistan and seized 6 kg ice from a suspect.

2 kg heroin hidden in a vehicle was recovered on M-2 Islamabad and a suspect was arrested.

1.8 kg hashish hidden in a motorcycle near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza Attock was seized in an operation and an accused was arrested.

3 kg ice was recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle near Baleli Quetta and an Afghan national was arrested during the operation.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

More Stories From Pakistan