ANF seizes over 6765 kg drugs in 36 operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 6765.499 kg of drugs, worth US$ 355.112 million internationally, arrested 29 persons including a woman and impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 36 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country last week.

According to a ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 3724.670 kg opium, 75.743 kg heroin, 1080.209 kg hashish, 88.355 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 16.700 kg amphetamine, 1720 kg ketamine, 58 kg volume tabs (170000 tablets) and 1.822 kg diazepam tabs (10040 tablets) and 120 litres liquid amphetamine.

He informed that ANF Balochistan recovered 4742.88 kg of drugs in seven operations while arresting six persons involved in drug smuggling and impounding four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3716.670 kg of opium, 64 kg heroin, 878.510 kg hashish, 67 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 16.700 kg of amphetamine, and 120 litres of liquid amphetamine.

ANF Punjab recovered 1757.045 kg of drugs in eight operations while arresting nine persons including a woman involved in drug smuggling and impounded six vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 3.600 kg opium, 9.075 kg heroin, 23.160 kg hashish, 1.210 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 1720 kg ketamine.

ANF KPK in their operations managed to recover 149.245 kg of drugs in nine operations while arresting four persons involved in drug smuggling and impounding a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2.400 kg opium, 0.581 kg heroin, 128.764 kg hashish and 17.500 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 62.525 kg of drugs in four operations and arrested three persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 1.550 kg heroin, 2.975 kg hashish and 58 kg volume tabs (170000 tablets).

ANF North recovered 53.804 kg of drugs in eight operations, arrested seven persons in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised two kg opium, 0.537 kg heroin, 46.800 kg hashish, 2.645 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 1.822 kg diazepam tabs (10040 tablets).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process.