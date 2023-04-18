ANF seizes over 6765 kg drugs worth US$ 355.112 million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 6765.499 kg drugs, worth US$ 355.112 million and arrested 29 persons including one Woman and impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 36 counter narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to spokesperson of the ANF, the seized drugs comprised 3724.670 Kg Opium, 75.743 Kg Heroin, 1080.209 Kg Hashish, 88.355 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 16.700 Kg Amphetamine, 1720 Kg Ketamine, 58 Kg Volume Tabs (170000 x Tablets) and 1.822 Kg Diazepam Tabs (10040 x Tablets) and 120 x Liters Liquid Amphetamine.

ANF Balochistan recovered 4742.88 Kg Drugs in 7 operations while arrested 6 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3716.670 Kg Opium, 64 Kg Heroin, 878.510 Kg Hashish, 67 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 16.700 Kg Amphetamine, and 120 x Liters Liquid Amphetamine.

ANF Punjab recovered 1757.045 Kg Drugs in 8 operations while arrested 9 persons including 1 x woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 6 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 3.600 Kg Opium, 9.075 Kg Heroin, 23.160 Kg Hashish, 1.210 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 1720 Kg Ketamine.

ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered 149.245 Kg Drugs in 9 operations while arrested 4 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2.400 Kg Opium, 0.581Kg Heroin, 128.764 Kg Hashish and 17.500 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 62.525 Kg Drugs in 4 operations while arrested 3 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 1.550 Kg Heroin, 2.975 Kg Hashish and 58 Kg Volume Tabs (170000 x Tablets).

ANF North recovered 53.804 Kg drugs in 8 operations, arrested 7 persons in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2 Kg Opium, 0.537 Kg Heroin, 46.800 Kg Hashish, 2.645 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 1.822 Kg Diazepam Tabs ( 10040 x Tablets).

Cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.