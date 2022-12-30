ANF seizes over 68 kg drugs; arrests five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting four counter-narcotics operations seized over 68 kg drugs, 100 heroin-filled capsules and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed in an operation near Peshawar Hayatabad, ANF recovered 40 kg heroin from secret cavities of a pick-up vehicle.

In another operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 100 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Sharjah-bound female passenger going on flight no PK-209.

He informed that ANF also recovered four kg Ice drug from the trolley bag of a Bahrain bound passenger resident of Sargodha going on flight no GF-771.

In a joint operation, ANF and FC conducted a raid in Khyber and recovered 18.4 kg Ice drug and six kg charras from the possession of two accused residents of Khyber.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.