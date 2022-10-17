UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 689 Kg Drugs In 24 Operations; Arrests 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ANF seizes over 689 kg drugs in 24 operations; arrests 24

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan has seized over 689 kg of drugs worth US $14.645 million in the international market, arrested 24 persons and impounded nine vehicles while conducting 24 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 164.350 kg opium, 29.023 kg heroin, 483.400 kg hashish, 12.195 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 300 ecstasy tabs and 3700 alprazolam tabs.

ANF North recovered 425.073 kg of drugs in eight operations, arrested eight accused and seized three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 118.800 kg opium, 3.473 kg heroin, 302.400 kg hashish and 300 ecstasy tabs.

ANF KPK recovered 56.88 kg of drugs in six operations while two persons were sent behind the bars and seized two vehicles.

The drugs comprised 55 kg hashish, 1.400 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 3700 alprazolam tabs, weighing 0.480 grams.

ANF Sindh recovered 122 kg of drugs in four operations while seven persons were also rounded up and three vehicles were seized. The drugs comprised four kg heroin, 108 kg hashish and 10 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Punjab recovered 85.495 kg of drugs in six operations besides netting seven accused and seizing a vehicle. The drugs comprised 45.55 kg of opium, 21.550 kg of heroin, 18 kg of hashish and 395 grams of methamphetamine (Ice).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Vehicle Market Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

44 minutes ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

54 minutes ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

1 hour ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.