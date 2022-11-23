UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 72 Kg Drugs In Two Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ANF seizes over 72 kg drugs in two operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday seized over 72 kg drugs in two operations and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid at International Mail Office Rawalpindi and recovered 28 grams weed from a parcel, received from London.

In another raid, ANF recovered 72 kg of charras from the secret cavities of a truck near Muzaffargarh and arrested two accused, residents of Ziarat.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs London Rawalpindi Muzaffargarh Ziarat From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

35 minutes ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

3 hours ago
 Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

12 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.