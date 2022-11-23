ANF seizes over 72 kg drugs in two operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday seized over 72 kg drugs in two operations and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid at International Mail Office Rawalpindi and recovered 28 grams weed from a parcel, received from London.

In another raid, ANF recovered 72 kg of charras from the secret cavities of a truck near Muzaffargarh and arrested two accused, residents of Ziarat.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.