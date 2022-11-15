ANF seizes over 732 kg drugs in 30 operations; arrests 23

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 732.385 kg drugs, 186 Liters Hydrochloric Acid worth US$ 13.063 million internationally, arrested 23 persons including a foreigner and impounded eight vehicles during last week while conducting 30 counter narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 2.213 kg Opium, 7.599 kg Heroin, 718.850 kg Hashish, 2.173 kg Methamphetamine (Ice),1.550 kg Marijuana and 186 Liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL).

ANF Balochistan recovered 434.500 kg drugs & 186 liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) in seven operations, arrested five persons in drug smuggling while seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 434.500 kg Hashish and 186 Liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL).

ANF KPK recovered 232.17 Kg drugs in eight operations while two persons including a foreigner were arrested in drug trafficking and a vehicle was also impounded.

The seized drugs comprised 0.255 kg Heroin and 231.915 kg Hashish.

ANF Sindh recovered 55.75 kg drugs in five operations while seven accused were sent behind the bars and four vehicles were impounded. The seized drugs comprised 6.440 kg Heroin, 48.485 kg Hashish and 0.825 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Punjab recovered 7.065 kg drugs in five operations and arrested four persons allegedly involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised one kg Opium, 3.825 kg Hashish, 0.690 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 1.550 Kg Marijuana.

ANF North recovered 2.9 kg drugs in five operations, arrested five persons allegedly involved in drug smuggling while a vehicle was also seized. The seized drugs comprised 1.213 kg Opium, 0.904 kg Heroin, 0.125 kg Hashish and 0.658 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process, he added.