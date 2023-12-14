ANF seizes over 74 kg drugs, 1830 intoxicated tablets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 14 operations across the country managed to recover 74 kg drugs and 1830 intoxicated tablets besides netting eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 110.4 kg opium and 403.2 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Aminpur Interchange, Faisalabad.

In another operation, 130 kg hashish was recovered from Peshukan area of Gwadar.

ANF conducted a raid on Shikarpur Road Sukkur and seized 110 kg hashish while over 100 kg hashish was recovered from an uninhabited area of Chaman.

The spokesman informed that 84 kg opium was recovered from an uninhabited area of Nokundi Chagai.

Similarly, 51.4 kg hashish was recovered from Bajaur area.

ANF conducted a raid and managed to recover 14.4 kg opium and 28.8 kg hashish from a vehicle intercepted near Warsak Road Peshawar. An accused was also arrested during the operation.

24 kg hashish was recovered from a nullah near Kuchlak Bypass Quetta.

10 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel being sent to Japan at a courier office located on Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

3.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of three accused rounded up in Zakhakhel Khyber area.

900 grams Ice drug was recovered from a passenger's trolley bag at Bacha Khan International Airport. The accused was leaving for Doha by flight number QR-601.

2.4 kg of opium was recovered from a vehicle intercepted at Labor Colony Peshawar while two accused were netted during the operation.

ANF in a raid conducted at a courier office in Johar Town Lahore recovered 640 grams Ice from a parcel being sent to Qatar.

1830 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel at Pak-Afghan border, Chaman.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.