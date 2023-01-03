ANF seizes over 742 kg drugs; arrests 18

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 742.991 kg drugs and 0.650 kg suspected substance worth US$ 19.15 million internationally, arrested 18 accused including a woman and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 21 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 56.57 kg heroin, 470.271 kg hashish, 24.15 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 192 kg opium and 0.650 kg suspected substance.

ANF Punjab recovered 8.7 kg heroin and 0.650 kg suspected substance in four operations and arrested two accused involved in drug smuggling.

ANF KPK recovered 178.959 kg drugs in six operations and arrested four persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 40 kg heroin, 119.019 kg hashish and 19.94 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered five kg hashish in two operations and arrested three accused involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles.

ANF North in nine operations managed to recover 550.332 kg drugs, arrested nine drug smugglers including a female and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 7.870 kg heroin, 346.252 kg hashish, 192 kg opium and 4.210 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process.