ANF seizes over 793 kg drugs in 35 operations; arrests 29 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 793.209 kg of drugs, 15000 Liters of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), and 5250 Liters of Sulphuric Acid (H2SO4) Chemicals worth US$ 14.921 Million internationally besides arresting 29 accused including a foreigner, a woman and impounded eight vehicles while conducting 35 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last week, said an ANF spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that the seized drugs comprised 143.800 Kg Opium, 5.065 Kg Heroin, 528.490 Kg Hashish, 12.815 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 103 Kg Morphine, and 39 Grams Ecstasy Tabs (100 x Tablets).

ANF Balochistan recovered 318 Kg of Drugs, 15000 Liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), and 5250 Liters of Sulphuric Acid (H2SO4) Chemicals in four operations besides arresting 3 accused and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 67 Kg of Opium, 148 Kg of Hashish, and 103 Kg of Morphine.

ANF Punjab recovered 217.

702 Kg of Drugs in 4 operations and arrested 4 accused besides impounding 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 36 Kg of Opium, 1.702 Kg of Heroin, and 180 Kg of Hashish.

ANF KPK recovered 104.367 Kg of Drugs in 11 operations and arrested 8 persons including a foreigner and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 10.800 Kg of Opium, 350 Grams of Heroin, 86 Kg of Hashish, and 7.217 Kg of Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 151 Kg of drugs and 2 Pistols in 12 operations arrested 14 persons including a woman and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 30 Kg of Opium, 3.013 Kg of Heroin, 114.490 Kg of Hashish, 3.458 Methamphetamine (Ice), and 39 Grams of Ecstasy Tabs (100 Tablets).

ANF Sindh recovered 2.140 Kg of Methamphetamine (Ice) in 4 operations.

The spokesman informed that separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under the CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.