ANF Seizes Over 794.836 Kg Drugs Worth US$ 47.763 Mln In 21 Operations; Arrests 24

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:03 PM

ANF seizes over 794.836 kg drugs worth US$ 47.763 mln in 21 operations; arrests 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 794.836 kg narcotics worth US $ 47.763 million in international market, arrested 24 culprits and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 21 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 624.700 kg Hashish, 135.376 kg Heroin and 34.760 kg Amphetamine.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.

