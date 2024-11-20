Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 83 Kg Drugs; Arrests 7 Suspects

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ANF seizes over 83 kg drugs; arrests 7 suspects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations managed to recover over 83 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested 7 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that 1.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested on KKH Road in Haripur.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 2 kg heroin and 1 kg ice were recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar International Airport.

43.2 kg hashish and 16.

8 kg opium hidden in secret cavities of a vehicle was recovered near Ravi Toll Plaza Lahore and an accused was arrested during the operation.

13.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a drug dealer netted near Kot Momin, Sargodha.

A total of 4.6 kg hashish was recovered from two accused held on M-1 Motorway, Islamabad.

1.3 kg ice was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up on Sakhi Sarwar Road in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Motorway Drugs Road Vehicle Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Doha Haripur Kot Momin From Million Airport

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

47 minutes ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

13 hours ago
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

13 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

13 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

13 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

13 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

13 hours ago
 Economic, political stability linked with curbing ..

Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan