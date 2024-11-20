ANF Seizes Over 83 Kg Drugs; Arrests 7 Suspects
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations managed to recover over 83 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested 7 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.
He informed that 1.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested on KKH Road in Haripur.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 2 kg heroin and 1 kg ice were recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar International Airport.
43.2 kg hashish and 16.
8 kg opium hidden in secret cavities of a vehicle was recovered near Ravi Toll Plaza Lahore and an accused was arrested during the operation.
13.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a drug dealer netted near Kot Momin, Sargodha.
A total of 4.6 kg hashish was recovered from two accused held on M-1 Motorway, Islamabad.
1.3 kg ice was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up on Sakhi Sarwar Road in Dera Ghazi Khan.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
