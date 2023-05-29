UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 852 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ANF seizes over 852 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug smugglers managed to recover over 852 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in two operations near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, drugs were recovered and two accused were sent behind the bars.

In an operation, four kg charras was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Karak while in another operation, one kg charras was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Khyber.

In third operation in Islamabad, E-11/2 area, 60 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Islamabad.

In an operation at Lahore International Airport Cargo, 184 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia.

In fifth operation near Pasni Zero point, 110 kg charras concealed in bushes was recovered.

He informed that in sixth operation conducted in Balochistan Kach area, 712.8 kg opium, 18 kg Ice drug, 5.7 kg charras, 965 grams Ice drug and 220 grams heroin concealed in bushes were recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Balochistan Australia Motorway Drugs Karak Pasni From Airport

Recent Stories

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

14 minutes ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

59 minutes ago
 EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.