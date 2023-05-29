ANF seizes over 852 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug smugglers managed to recover over 852 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in two operations near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, drugs were recovered and two accused were sent behind the bars.

In an operation, four kg charras was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Karak while in another operation, one kg charras was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Khyber.

In third operation in Islamabad, E-11/2 area, 60 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Islamabad.

In an operation at Lahore International Airport Cargo, 184 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia.

In fifth operation near Pasni Zero point, 110 kg charras concealed in bushes was recovered.

He informed that in sixth operation conducted in Balochistan Kach area, 712.8 kg opium, 18 kg Ice drug, 5.7 kg charras, 965 grams Ice drug and 220 grams heroin concealed in bushes were recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.