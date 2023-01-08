UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 86.3 Kg Drugs; Arrests Two

Published January 08, 2023

ANF seizes over 86.3 kg drugs; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting four counter-narcotics operations in different areas of the country seized 86.3 kg of drugs and arrested two drug smugglers, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that ANF foiling a bid to smuggle drugs concealed in balloons recovered over 2.5 kg of Ice drug from a parcel being sent to Australia through a private courier company on Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi.

In another operation, ANF recovered 723 grams of Ice drug from another parcel booked for Australia at a private courier company in Islamabad.

In the third operation, ANF seized 390 grams of heroin from a parcel containing waist belts, intercepted at a private courier office in Dina.

The spokesman informed that ANF in an operation on G.T. Road near Muridke recovered 56.4 kg charras and 26.4 kg opium from secret cavities of a truck and arrested two smugglers residents of Khyber.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process.

