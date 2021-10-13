UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 899 Kg Drugs In 38 Operations; Arrests 41

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:08 PM

ANF seizes over 899 kg drugs in 38 operations; arrests 41

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan had seized 899.887 kg narcotics valuing US $ 95.314 million in international market, arrested 41 culprits including three women, two Nigerian nationals and impounded 12 vehicles while conducting 38 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan had seized 899.887 kg narcotics valuing US $ 95.314 million in international market, arrested 41 culprits including three women, two Nigerian nationals and impounded 12 vehicles while conducting 38 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 21.719 kg heroin, 457.79 kg hashish, 150 kg opium, 4.170 kg morphine, 1.442 kg cocaine, 6.600 kg amphetamine, 257.957 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 295 ecstasy tablets (0.200 kg), 23 MDMA tablets (0.00878 kg) and six LSD stickers (0.001 kg).

ANF Balochistan recovered 421.302 kg drugs in six operations while arrested six accused besides seizing two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 11 kg hashish, 150 kg opium, 255.932 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 4.170 kg morphine and 295 ecstasy tab (0.200 kg).

ANF Punjab recovered 298.979 kg drugs in 11 operations while arrested nine accused including two Nigerian nationals and seized two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 9.512 kg heroin, 286 kg hashish, 1.442 kg cocaine and 2.025 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 9.100 kg drugs in three operations while arrested four accused and seized a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2.500 kg hashish and 6.600 kg amphetamine.

ANF Sindh recovered 140.79 kg drugs in 11 operations while arrested 13 accused and seized four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 8.900 kg heroin, 131.89 kg hashish and a pistol 30 bore along with five rounds and a magazine.

ANF North recovered 29.716 kg drugs in seven operations and arrested nine accused including three women while seized three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3.307 kg heroin, 26.4 kg hashish and 23 MDMA Tabs (0.00878 kg) and six LSD stickers (0.001 kg).

All cases had been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigation was under process.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Vehicle Women Market Million

Recent Stories

Lahore Development Authority demolishes various st ..

Lahore Development Authority demolishes various structures in city

2 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana announces exams result of SSC-Part-I ..

BISE Larkana announces exams result of SSC-Part-II(Science Group) for the Year ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor, European parliamentarians discuss GSP-Pl ..

Governor, European parliamentarians discuss GSP-Plus extension

2 minutes ago
 MBRU to participate in NAJAH Abu Dhabi &amp; NAJAH ..

MBRU to participate in NAJAH Abu Dhabi &amp; NAJAH Dubai at Expo 2020 for Studen ..

10 minutes ago
 Serbia Demands KFOR Peacekeepers React to Police V ..

Serbia Demands KFOR Peacekeepers React to Police Violence in Northern Kosovo

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs NHA to submit report on high ..

Supreme Court directs NHA to submit report on highways across country

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.