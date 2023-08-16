Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 908 Kg Drugs In 38 Operations; Arrests 45

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 908.901 kg drugs worth US$ 18.576 million internationally, arrested 45 accused including a woman, a foreigner and impounded 18 vehicles while conducting 38 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 908.901 kg drugs worth US$ 18.576 million internationally, arrested 45 accused including a woman, a foreigner and impounded 18 vehicles while conducting 38 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 26.400 Kg Opium, 70.862 Kg Heroin, 775.600 Kg Hashish, 15.730 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 15 Grams Weed, 294 Grams MDMA Powder and 20 Kg Diazepam Powder.

He informed that ANF Balochistan recovered 495.5 Kg Drugs in 6 operations while arrested 7 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 5 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 14.500 Kg Heroin, 472 Kg Hashish and 9 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Punjab recovered 117.37 Kg Drugs in 11 operations while arrested 15 persons including a foreigner and impounded 5 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 26.

400 Kg Opium, 5.797 Kg Heroin, 80.800 Kg Hashish and 4.373 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 76.06 Kg Drugs in 8 operations while arrested 8 persons besides impounding five vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 45.210 Kg Heroin, 30.300 Kg Hashish and 550 Grams Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 207.300 Kg Drugs in 6 operations and arrested 7 accused besides impounding 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 186.500 Kg Hashish, 800 Grams Methamphetamine (Ice) and 20 Kg Diazepam Powder.

ANF North recovered 12.671 Kg drugs in 7 operations and arrested 8 accused including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 5.355 Kg Heroin, 6 Kg Hashish, 1.007 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 15 Grams Weed and 294 Grams MDMA Powder.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.

