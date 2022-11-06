UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 94 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Six

Published November 06, 2022

ANF seizes over 94 kg narcotics; arrests six

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized over 94 kg of narcotics in 10 operations conducted in different areas of the country and arrested six accused during 48 hours.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF and ASF in a joint operation at Islamabad International Airport managed to recover 1098 grams heroin from trolley bag of a passenger, resident of Buner, going to Sharjah via flight no PK-181.

In another operation, ANF recovered 4480 intoxicated tablets weighing 1100 grams from a suspected parcel being sent to abroad through Islamabad Airport cargo. An accused resident of Lahore was also rounded up.

In third operation, ANF seized 38.400 kg charras from secret cavities of a car in Peshawar and arrested two drug pushers who were trying to smuggle drugs from Khyber to Punjab.

The spokesman informed that ANF and FC in a joint operation recovered 10 kg charras from Khyber area.

ANF Punjab, in a raid at Lahore International Mail Office seized over one kg Ice drug being sent to Australia through a parcel of bed sheets and blankets.

ANF recovered 70 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger, going to Sharjah via flight no PK-181, resident of Swat at Islamabad International Airport.

In a raid near Jhelum Toll Plaza on G.T.Road, ANF seized over 20 kg charras and over seven kg opium from secret cavities of a car and arrested an accused, resident of Peshawar.

He informed that ANF and FC in an operation in Khyber recovered over 16 kg charras.

90 grams weed was also recovered from a parcel received here from Quetta at a private courier office in Bharia Town Phase-4.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said, and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.

