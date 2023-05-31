UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 9410 Kg Drugs, Arrests 25 Accused Including Two Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ANF seizes over 9410 kg drugs, arrests 25 accused including two women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 9410.374 kg of drugs and 19 liters of liquor worth US$ 169.768 million internationally, arrested 25 persons including two women and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 29 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

The ANF Headquarters spokesman told on Wednesday that the seized drugs were comprised on 3961.16 kg opium, 7.363 kg heroin, 5371.400 kg hashish, 67.140 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 100 gram ecstasy Tabs (170 tabs), 965 gram crystal heroin, 1.248 kg diazepam tabs (7460 tabs), 963 gram retalin tabs (8160 Tabs) and 35 gram rorpam tabs (180 tabs).

The ANF Balochistan recovered 9217.585 kg drugs and 19 liters liquor in 11 operations and arrested two accused involved in drugs smuggling besides impounding three vehicles. The seized drugs were comprising on 3934.7 kg opium, 220 gram heroin, 5215.7 kg hashish, 66 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.965 kg crystal heroin.

The ANF Punjab recovered 1.

683 kg drugs in three operations while arrested three accused. The seized drugs were included 543 gram heroin and 1.140 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

The ANF KPK recovered 154.283 kg drugs in three operations and arrested six accused besides impounding a vehicle. The seized drugs were comprised on 24 kg opium, 129 kg hashish, 1.248 kg diazepam tabs (7460 tabs) and 35 gram rorpam tabs (180 tabs).

Similarly, the ANF Sindh recovered 24.363 kg drugs in four operations, arrested five accused including two women and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs were comprised on five kg heroin, 18.400 kg hashish and 963 gram retalin tabs (8160 tabs).

In another operation, the ANF North recovered 12.460 kg drugs, arrested nine accused and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs were comprised on 2.460 kg opium, 1.600 kg heroin, 8.300 kg hashish and 100 grams ecstasy tabs (170 tabs).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Vehicle Women Million

Recent Stories

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

1 hour ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

3 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

4 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

5 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.