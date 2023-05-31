ANF seizes over 9410 kg drugs, arrests 25 accused including two women

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 9410.374 kg of drugs and 19 liters of liquor worth US$ 169.768 million internationally, arrested 25 persons including two women and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 29 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

The ANF Headquarters spokesman told on Wednesday that the seized drugs were comprised on 3961.16 kg opium, 7.363 kg heroin, 5371.400 kg hashish, 67.140 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 100 gram ecstasy Tabs (170 tabs), 965 gram crystal heroin, 1.248 kg diazepam tabs (7460 tabs), 963 gram retalin tabs (8160 Tabs) and 35 gram rorpam tabs (180 tabs).

The ANF Balochistan recovered 9217.585 kg drugs and 19 liters liquor in 11 operations and arrested two accused involved in drugs smuggling besides impounding three vehicles. The seized drugs were comprising on 3934.7 kg opium, 220 gram heroin, 5215.7 kg hashish, 66 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.965 kg crystal heroin.

The ANF Punjab recovered 1.

683 kg drugs in three operations while arrested three accused. The seized drugs were included 543 gram heroin and 1.140 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

The ANF KPK recovered 154.283 kg drugs in three operations and arrested six accused besides impounding a vehicle. The seized drugs were comprised on 24 kg opium, 129 kg hashish, 1.248 kg diazepam tabs (7460 tabs) and 35 gram rorpam tabs (180 tabs).

Similarly, the ANF Sindh recovered 24.363 kg drugs in four operations, arrested five accused including two women and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs were comprised on five kg heroin, 18.400 kg hashish and 963 gram retalin tabs (8160 tabs).

In another operation, the ANF North recovered 12.460 kg drugs, arrested nine accused and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs were comprised on 2.460 kg opium, 1.600 kg heroin, 8.300 kg hashish and 100 grams ecstasy tabs (170 tabs).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations while further investigations are under process, he added.