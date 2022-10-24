ANF seizes over 951 kg drugs in 24 operations; arrests 28

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized over 951 kg drugs worth US$16.276 million in the international market, arrested 28 persons and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 24 operations across the country.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 212.510 kg opium, 9.177 kg heroin, 723.850 kg hashish, 4.794 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 21 grams cocaine, 218 grams weed and 9300 Xanax tables.

ANF North recovered 275.528 kg drugs in seven operations, arrested nine persons allegedly involved in drug smuggling and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 184.910 kg opium, 2.177 kg heroin, 70.200 kg hashish 23 grams methamphetamine (Ice) and 218 grams weed.

ANF KPK recovered 556.396 kg drugs in eight operations while seven persons were also arrested and three vehicles were impounded.

The seized drugs comprised 18 kg opium, seven kg heroin, 527.400 kg hashish, 2.981 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 9300 Xanax tables, weighing 1.015 kg.

ANF Sindh recovered 20.650 kg hashish in four operations while six drug smugglers were sent behind bars and four vehicles were impounded.

ANF Punjab in their operations managed to recover 33.011 kg drugs besides netting four accused and seized a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 9.6 kg opium, 21.6 kg hashish, 1.79 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 21 grams cocaine.

ANF Balochistan also recovered 84 kg hashish in an operation and arrested two accused.

He informed that all cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.