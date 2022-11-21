ANF seizes over 96 kg drugs in two operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Monday seized over 96 kg of drugs in two operations and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation in Karachi Orangi Town area recovered 2.4 kg charras from the possession of an accused, resident of Karachi.

In another operation, a raid was conducted in the Kuchlak Quetta area and ANF seized 94 kg charras from the possession of a drug smuggler, a resident of Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.