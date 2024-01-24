Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over Metric Ton Chemicals, 7500 Intoxicated Tablets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an intelligence-based operation managed to recover 7500 intoxicated tablets, over one metric ton chemicals, 300 grams methamphetamine and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that a drug dealer carrying intoxicated tablets was arrested from Peshawar's Charganon Chowk. On pointation of the arrested accused, a sting operation was conducted against a drug dealer group.

The group was involved in the processing and branding of the drugs made from methamphetamine. Another drug supplier was arrested as a result of the sting operation and 7500 intoxicated tablets (PSP) were seized from the possession of the arrested accused.

During the operation, 300 grams methamphetamine and more than one metric ton liquid and powder chemicals were also recovered.

The arrested suspects were engaged in marketing of the new types of intoxicated tablets in important cities across the country. They were especially targeting the youth in the educational institutions.

The methamphetamine being used to prepare intoxicated tablets has serious health consequences.

The spokesman said that ANF successfully busted the gang and disrupted the supply chain of the new drug called PSP.

