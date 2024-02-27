ANF Seizes Over One Ton Drugs In Seven Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover over one ton drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that 1 kg Ice drug and 766 grams heroin were recovered from the possession of a passenger going to Bahrain at Faisalabad Airport.
969 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar Airport.
In the third operation, 192 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted near Burhan Interchange.
4.8 kg hashish was recovered from Warsak Road Peshawar area and an accused was arrested during the operation.
1.5 kg hashish was recovered from two accused arrested from Scheme-3 Rawalpindi.
800 grams hashish was recovered from an accused nabbed near M-1 Toll Plaza Islamabad.
Huge quantity of intoxicated tablets containing 33.8 kg Lorazepam, 3.8 kg Clonazepam, 2.8 kg Zolpidem, 6.3 kg Diphenoxide, 3 kg Potassium Permanganate, 33 kg Xanax, 60 kg Alprazolam, 45 kg Mogadon, 360 kg Rivotril, 55 kg valium and 280 tablets of Lexotanil were recovered from the possession of two accused arrested from Super Highway Karachi area.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
