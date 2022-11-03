UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over Two Kg Narcotics; Arrests Two

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 05:01 PM

ANF seizes over two kg narcotics; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday seized over two kg of narcotics and arrested two accused.

According to ANF spokesman, the force in an operation at Islamabad International Airport managed to recover 1,560 grams cocaine from the possession of a Brazilian national, came from Doha via flight no QR-632.

In another operation, the ANF conducted a raid near Karachi northern bypass and recovered 180 intoxicated tablets from the possession of a drug peddler, resident of Quetta.

In third operation, the ANF Lahore recovered 900 grams opium from a parcel being sent to London through a courier service.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said, and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.

