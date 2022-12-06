UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Two Kg Ice, Five Kg Heroin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ANF seizes two kg ice, five kg heroin

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday seized over two kilograms of ice, 260 kilograms of opium and 5 kilograms of heroin and arrested one drug peddler.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the Force had seized 2 kg 68 grams of ice from the accused, a resident of Swat who was going to Qatar from Karachi International Airport.

In another operation, the Force recovered 260 kg of opium and 5 kg of heroin. Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Related Topics

Karachi Swat Qatar From Airport

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

6 minutes ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

31 minutes ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

40 minutes ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

58 minutes ago
 CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killi ..

CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killing

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz vows to promote principles of freedom ..

PM Shehbaz vows to promote principles of freedom of expression, free media

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.