ANF seizes two kg ice, five kg heroin

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday seized over two kilograms of ice, 260 kilograms of opium and 5 kilograms of heroin and arrested one drug peddler.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the Force had seized 2 kg 68 grams of ice from the accused, a resident of Swat who was going to Qatar from Karachi International Airport.

In another operation, the Force recovered 260 kg of opium and 5 kg of heroin. Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.