ANF Sindh arrests accused, seizes huge quantity of drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Police Station on Thursday in a raid conducted on a house in Mir Muhalla Tando Muhammad Khan arrested an accused and recovered huge quantity of drugs

An official informed that accused Zahid Ali s/o Ali Bukhsh was arrested while 11.500 kg charas and 3.600 kg opium was seized during the raid.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.