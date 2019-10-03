ANF Sindh Arrests Accused, Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:21 PM
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Hyderabad Police Station on Thursday in a raid conducted on a house in Mir Muhalla Tando Muhammad Khan arrested an accused and recovered huge quantity of drugs
An official informed that accused Zahid Ali s/o Ali Bukhsh was arrested while 11.500 kg charas and 3.600 kg opium was seized during the raid.
A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.