ANF Sindh Arrests Accused, Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:21 PM

ANF Sindh arrests accused, seizes huge quantity of drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Hyderabad Police Station on Thursday in a raid conducted on a house in Mir Muhalla Tando Muhammad Khan arrested an accused and recovered huge quantity of drugs.

An official informed that accused Zahid Ali s/o Ali Bukhsh was arrested while 11.500 kg charas and 3.600 kg opium was seized during the raid.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

