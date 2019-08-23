UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Sindh Arrests Two Drug-peddlers, Seizes Drugs In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:53 PM

ANF Sindh arrests two drug-peddlers, seizes drugs in Hyderabad

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Police Station Hyderabad on Friday arrested two drug-peddlers in a raid conducted near Fateh Chowk and recovered hashish and opium from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Police Station Hyderabad on Friday arrested two drug-peddlers in a raid conducted near Fateh Chowk and recovered hashish and opium from their possession.

An official told that ANF arrested accused Minhal son of Muhammad Tahir and Zulfiqar Ali son of Ghulam Shabbir and recovered 2 kg hashish and 1.

7 kg opium besides a motorbike and an auto-rickshaw.

A case was registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Station Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Traffic Police Karachi Campaign: 4896 drivers, rid ..

3 minutes ago

Training session for sports journalist

3 minutes ago

US, Russia Must Engage in Post-INF Dialogue Rather ..

3 minutes ago

London Should Take First Steps to Improve Relation ..

3 minutes ago

Haji Mohammad Amin passes away

8 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif praises Macron nuclear crisis suggest ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.