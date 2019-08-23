ANF Sindh arrests two drug-peddlers, seizes drugs in Hyderabad

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Police Station Hyderabad on Friday arrested two drug-peddlers in a raid conducted near Fateh Chowk and recovered hashish and opium from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Hyderabad on Friday arrested two drug-peddlers in a raid conducted near Fateh Chowk and recovered hashish and opium from their possession.

An official told that ANF arrested accused Minhal son of Muhammad Tahir and Zulfiqar Ali son of Ghulam Shabbir and recovered 2 kg hashish and 1.

7 kg opium besides a motorbike and an auto-rickshaw.

A case was registered and further investigations were underway.