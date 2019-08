(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Clifton Police Station here on Saturday intercepted a parcel at courier service office and recovered 890 grams of heroin.

The drugs were concealed tactfully in 7 cartons and the parcel was booked from Karachi by Kashif Khan son of Momin Khan which was to be received by Ahmed Khan in UK, said a statement.