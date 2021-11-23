UrduPoint.com

ANF Sizes 2285 Kg Drugs Valuing US168 Mln Dollars, Arrests 30 Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:12 PM

ANF sizes 2285 kg drugs valuing US168 mln dollars, arrests 30 peddlers

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized 2285.04 kg narcotics valuing US$ 168.539 million internationally, arrested 30 drug pushers, and impounded 15 vehicles during 33 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized 2285.04 kg narcotics valuing US$ 168.539 million internationally, arrested 30 drug pushers, and impounded 15 vehicles during 33 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to the spokesperson the seized drugs comprised 113.88 Kg heroin, 2076.85 Kg hashish, 79.85 Kg opium, 10 Kg amphetamine, 4.25 Kg methamphetamine (Ice), 1210 valium Tablets ( 0.210 Kg).

In Balochistan, the force had recovered 652 Kg drugs in 1 operation. The seized drugs comprised 652 Kg hashish.

The force in Punjab had recovered 10.885 Kg drugs in 2 operations while arresting 3 accused. The seized drugs comprised 10.885 Kg Heroin.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ANF had recovered 315.83 Kg drugs in 14 operations while arrested 10 accused including 1 woman and 2 Afghan nationals, and impounded 4 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 63.88 Kg heroin, 226.95 Kg hashish, 15 Kg opium, and 10 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

The Anti-Narcotics Force in Sindh Province had recovered 1146.03 Kg drugs in 7 operations while arresting 5 accused and impounding 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 0.270 Kg heroin, 1128.05 Kg hashish, 13.500 Kg opium, 4 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), and 1210 Valium Tablets (0.210 Kg).

The force had also recovered 160.295 Kg drugs in 9 operations and arrested 12 accused including 1 woman, and captured 8 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 38.845 Kg heroin, 69.850 Kg hashish, 51.35 Kg Opium, and 0.250 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

The cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 and investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Sindh Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Women Million

Recent Stories

PM wins international award over his contribution ..

PM wins international award over his contribution for cricket

4 minutes ago
 Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promo ..

Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Rank Of Rear Admira ..

6 minutes ago
 ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pak ..

ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Troph ..

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees ..

Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees’ to enhance liaison with pu ..

9 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

Ministerial Development Council discusses government initiatives and projects

13 minutes ago
 Belarus' Armed Forces Alarmed by Poland, Latvia, L ..

Belarus' Armed Forces Alarmed by Poland, Latvia, Lithuania Military Build Up

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.