ANF sizes 50 Ecstasy Pills, 500 grams of Ice

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in two different operations have seized 50 Ecstasy Pills (Synthetic Drugs) and 500 grams of Ice and arrested two drug peddlers.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the force in its ongoing drive against the drug peddlers carried out intelligence base operation near Crown SPA-Saloon, Civic Center Phase - 4, Bahria Town, Islamabad, arrested one accused and recovered 50x Ecstasy Pills (Synthetic Drugs) from his possession.

In another operation, the force conducted a successful operation at Chour Chowk, Rawalpindi, arrested one accused and recovered 500x grams of Ice from his possession.

Criminal cases against the culprits have been registered at the respective ANF Police Station under CNS Act 1997, while investigation is underway.