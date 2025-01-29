Open Menu

ANF Snubbed 7 Drug Traffickers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched a mega crackdown against drug smuggling in different cities of the country arresting 7 suspects in 7 different operations.

According to the details, 227.640 kg of drugs worth over Rs 25 million were recovered from the drug traffickers during the operations.

During the operation in Islamabad, 28.8 kg of opium and 98.4 kg of hashish were recovered from secret compartments of a car near Srinagar Highway Islamabad, and 2 suspects were arrested.

In another operation, 76 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Jeddah at Lahore Airport, whereas 38.

4 kg of hashish was recovered from a car near Ravi Toll Plaza Lahore, accused arrested.

Moreover, 33.6 kg of hashish was recovered from a car near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza Lahore, accused arrested.

During its raid near the Jamshoro petrol Toll Plaza, 12 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused.

10 kg of ice was recovered from Turbat, Balochistan and 6 kg of opium was recovered from the possession of the accused near a park in Peshawar.

The spokesperson ANF said that cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and investigation has been initiated.

