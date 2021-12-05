ANF striving to achieve goal of 'Drug Free Society"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan is striving for its absolute elimination to achieve the goal of "Drug Free Society" and "Say No To Drugs" besides vigorously executing its assigned tasks with utmost dedication and determination.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF had launched a nationwide "Anti Drug Awareness Campaign" across the society with special attention on the Educational Institutions.

ANF had also been playing a leading role in mass awareness and community participation program to educate the people against drug abuse, he said adding, "We are constantly putting our efforts at national and international level." He further added, ANF was a leading Anti Narcotics Law Enforcement Agency of Pakistan though small in size, yet it executes the assigned mission with full commitment, dedication and conviction.

He informed that ANF had organized a central drug burning ceremony few days back. Federal Minister of Narcotics Control, Ijaz Ahmed Shah was chief guest on the occasion.

Other prominent guests included members of Standing Committee of Narcotics Control, Federal Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, DG ANF, foreign dignitaries, officials of Law Enforcement Agencies, representatives of judiciary and civil administration, heads of educational institutions, international partners on drug control, NGOs, civil society members, national heroes, celebrities, media persons and a large number of students, he added.

The spokesman informed that during the ceremony, 18.575 tons drugs were burnt, which comprises 14249.49 Kg Hashish, 1701.386 Kg Opium, 921.704 Kg Heroin, 174.094 Kg Amphetamine, 28.804 Kg Methamphetamine, 52.65 Kg Ketamine, 2.45 Kg Cocaine, 115321 Xanax Tabs, 3517 Ecstasy Tabs, 4700 Alprazolam Tabs, 6500 Roche Tabs and huge quantity of different kinds of drugs and prohibited Chemical.

According to DG, ANF, Major General, Ghulam Shabeer Narejo, the menace of narcotics was not only a curse, but was one of the most damaging and life threatening feature for humanity.

He said that no single country or organization could fight against drugs independently; it's a joint and shared responsibility both at national and international level.

This region produces over 90% of the world's opiates which puts Pakistan in double jeopardy of being a victim as well as a transit country due to efforts of ANF Pakistan is enjoying status of poppy Free State since 2001 as per the International standards, he added.

