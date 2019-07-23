ANF submits challan against Sanaullah

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has submitted challan against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah and declared him guilty in the drug smuggling case, sources said on Tuesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has submitted challan against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah and declared him guilty in the drug smuggling case, sources said on Tuesday.The ANF nominated five other Names in the challan as well.

The Anti-drug authority submitted challan in the court on Tuesday morning while hearing of the case will resume on July 30.With the submission of challan, trial of Rana Sanaullah has been started in the court.

TheAccording to details, the ANF had arrested PML-N leader on charges of drug smuggling while he was travelling from Lahore to Faisalabad on July 1 this month. He was arrested by the ANF team after recovery of 15kg drugs from his vehicle.On July 2, he was presented before a court and took 14 days judicial remand.