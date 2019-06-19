ANF to hold conference against drug abuse

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) ANF is holding Conference with heads of Academic Instituiton to formulate joint mechanism against drug abuse in collaboration with Higher education Commission (HEC) today 20th June 2019 from 0900-1300 hours at Anti Naroctics Force academy, near Islamabad Police Lines, H-11/1, Islamabad.

The meeting would be attended by representatives of Federal Directorate of Education, Higher Education Commission, head of educational institutions of Pakistan.

However, DG ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI(M) will attend the meeting as chief guest.