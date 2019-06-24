(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sukkur will observe International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Sukkur to reaffirm the commitment to fight against narcotics and create greater awareness about drug abuse on June 27 (Thursday).

According to a senior official of the ANF, the Deputy Collector Customs Sukkur, Director Excise and Taxation and other large numberof senior officials will also participate in the event.