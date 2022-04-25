ANF to induct 10000 officials soon to strengthen force: Shah Zain Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shah Zain Bugti Monday has said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) strength is less than 4,000 officials, soon we would send a summary to Prime Minister and cabinet to induct 10000 more officials to strengthen the force.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after attending the funeral procession of ANF martyred Asif Zeb at Abbottabad.

The minister further said that we would utilize all of our resources to eliminate the menace of narcotics from society particularly from universities and colleges, at present ANF is engaged in curbing the entry of drugs into the country through borders, adding he said.

Shah Zain Bugti said that the accused of ANF martyr Asif Zeb will be arrested soon, we are here to share the grief of the bereaved family.

Earlier, he also attended the funeral prayer of ANF martyred Asif and expressed his grief and sorrow to the mourned family. The martyr was laid to rest with honors while a large number of residents of the area, including senior ANF officers, attended the funeral procession.