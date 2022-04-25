UrduPoint.com

ANF To Induct 10000 Officials Soon To Strengthen Force: Shah Zain Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 08:12 PM

ANF to induct 10000 officials soon to strengthen force: Shah Zain Bugti

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shah Zain Bugti Monday has said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) strength is less than 4,000 officials, soon we would send a summary to Prime Minister and cabinet to induct 10000 more officials to strengthen the force

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shah Zain Bugti Monday has said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) strength is less than 4,000 officials, soon we would send a summary to Prime Minister and cabinet to induct 10000 more officials to strengthen the force.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after attending the funeral procession of ANF martyred Asif Zeb at Abbottabad.

The minister further said that we would utilize all of our resources to eliminate the menace of narcotics from society particularly from universities and colleges, at present ANF is engaged in curbing the entry of drugs into the country through borders, adding he said.

Shah Zain Bugti said that the accused of ANF martyr Asif Zeb will be arrested soon, we are here to share the grief of the bereaved family.

Earlier, he also attended the funeral prayer of ANF martyred Asif and expressed his grief and sorrow to the mourned family. The martyr was laid to rest with honors while a large number of residents of the area, including senior ANF officers, attended the funeral procession.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abbottabad Drugs Prayer Family Media All From Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

China launches rocket from space platform into nea ..

China launches rocket from space platform into near space

2 minutes ago
 Lebanon rescue teams search for survivors from sun ..

Lebanon rescue teams search for survivors from sunk migrant boat

2 minutes ago
 N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniver ..

N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary: source

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister directs use of all resources for po ..

Prime Minister directs use of all resources for polio eradication

2 minutes ago
 Man arrested in London after four people found dea ..

Man arrested in London after four people found dead

6 minutes ago
 Iraqi Presidential Election, Gov't Formation at St ..

Iraqi Presidential Election, Gov't Formation at Standstill - Foreign Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.