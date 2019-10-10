UrduPoint.com
ANF To Launch Mobile App Zindagi For Enhancing Awareness About Drug Abuse Hazards

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Director Anti Narcotic Force Ghulam Qadir Thebo on Thursday said Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) would soon launch a mobile application 'Zindagi' to provide comprehensive information about the hazards of drug use and other necessary information in this regard.

Addressing a seminar titled 'Anti Drug and Mental Health' in International Islamic University, he said the app would help enhancing awareness about the impacts of drug abuse.

Pakistan had already become drug free country since 2001.

ANF was trying its best to check spread of drugs. The country could be made drug free society with collective efforts.

